Applications open for 'Tamil Semmal Award 2024' to honour activists; check details

CHENNAI: Sivagangai District Collector Asha Ajith has announced that the applications are now opened for the 'Tamil Semmal Award 2024' to honour Tamil activists.

Tamil Development and Information department of the state government annually honours Tamil activists who have made significant contributions to the development of the Tamil language with 'Tamil Semmal Award'.

For the year 2024, applications are welcome from Tamil activists in Sivagangai district.

Recipients of the “Tamil Semmal” award will receive a cash prize of ₹25,000 along with a certificate.

The application form can be downloaded from the Tamil Development Department's website www.tamilvalarchithurai.tn.gov.in or can get in person from the office of the Assistant Director of Tamil Development at Sivaganga Collector Office.

People applying for the “Tamil Semmal” award should fill the application form properly and submit it along with a their CV, details of any published books / articles (a copy of each must be attached), role in any tamil associations / tamil organizations or details of the membership, works qualifying for the award, recommendation letters from two tamil scholars/tamil organizations operating in the district,two passport-sized photographs, certificates of contributions to tamil and a residence certificate or Aadhaar card copy obtained from the local authority.

The application form needs to be submitted to the Assistant Director of Tamil Development at Sivaganga Collector Office either in person or through post by 09 August.

For further details, applicants can contact 04575-241487 or visit the Assistant Director of Tamil Development in-person.