Applications open for AYUSH diploma courses; last date October 29

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy has invited online applications for admission to diploma courses offered by Government AYUSH paramedical colleges in Chennai and Palayamkottai for the 2026–27 academic year.
The directorate said that eligible candidates can apply for the courses through the official website, www.tnayushselection.org. The information brochure, containing details of the courses, eligibility criteria, and counselling schedule, is available on the website.
Application forms will be accepted only through online mode. The fee for the application, online counselling fee, and advance tuition fee should be paid online.
The statement from the directorate added that candidates should download their applications, attach self-attested copies of the required certificates, and submit them to the secretary, selection committee, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Arignar Anna Government Indian Medicine Hospital campus, Arumbakkam, Chennai.
The completed applications should reach the office by 5 pm on October 29.
The candidates are advised to refer to the information brochure on the official website for further details regarding the admission process.