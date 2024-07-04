Applications invited for vacant law officer posts in Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday invited applications to fill up 37 vacantlaw officer posts in Madras High Court and its Madurai Bench.

In a release issued by the state government late Thursday, the state chief secretary invited applications under rule 5 (3) of Law Officers of High Court of Madras and its Bench at Madurai (Appointment) Rules, 2017 from the eligible advocates for filling up of 37 vacant posts of Law Officers in the High Court of Madras and its Bench at Madurai on contract basis.

Detailed notification, instructions to candidates and application are made available in the Tamil Nadu Government website "http://www.tn.gov.in" under the heading "Announcements" and also "in the Notice Board of the recognized Bar Associations at the High Court of Madras and its Bench at Madurai" and their official websites", the release added.