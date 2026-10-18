Applications invited for posts in TN child helpline 1098, district units

The DCWSS has called for applications for eight posts to operate the 1098 Child Helpline, specifically for case workers. The helpline operates round the clock, with more than ten staff currently attending calls at the department's Chennai office. Officials have said the existing workforce is insufficient, while 304 staff are deployed at the district level to handle field interventions.

The appointment has been called for the collector office, Egmore railway station, Koyambedu and Madhavaram bus stands. The helpline administrator will oversee the smooth functioning of the service and ensure prompt responses to calls. Call operators will attend incoming calls and make initial referrals.