Applications invited for posts in TN child helpline 1098, district units

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Children Welfare and Special Services (DCWSS) has invited applications to address the workforce shortage in Child Helpline 1098 and the District Child Protection Units in Chennai and the remaining districts.
The DCWSS has called for applications for eight posts to operate the 1098 Child Helpline, specifically for case workers. The helpline operates round the clock, with more than ten staff currently attending calls at the department's Chennai office. Officials have said the existing workforce is insufficient, while 304 staff are deployed at the district level to handle field interventions.
The appointment has been called for the collector office, Egmore railway station, Koyambedu and Madhavaram bus stands. The helpline administrator will oversee the smooth functioning of the service and ensure prompt responses to calls. Call operators will attend incoming calls and make initial referrals.
Candidates can apply through https://dsdcpimms.tn.gov.in or email their applications to chlrecruitment.dcwss@gmail.com.
While the state-level recruitment aims to address staff shortages in handling helpline calls, the DCPU in Nagapattinam in particular has announced temporary appointments under its newly created Youth Justice Group.
It has announced eight vacancies for CHL 1098 case workers. Applicants must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board and possess good communication skills. Preference may be given to candidates with emergency helpline experience. The monthly salary is Rs 17,640, and work will be on a shift basis.
The district has also announced one Junior Assistant and one Office Assistant post under the Youth Justice Group on a temporary, one-year contract basis. Eligible candidates below 42 years can download application forms and instructions from nagapattinam.nic.in.