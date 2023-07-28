Applications invited for cultural talent scholarship

CHENNAI: To encourage children involved in various artistic fields, the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) has invited candidates between 10 and 14 years to apply for the Cultural Talent Search Scholarship Scheme before July 31.

As per the notification from Samagra Shiksha, children participating in art forms such as music, dance, drama, painting, sculpture, craft, creative writing and literary arts will be eligible for the scholarship from the Union government.

For the year 2023-24, the scholarship will be awarded to 650 students across the country, of which, 100 has been allotted for tribal culture/Schedule Tribes (ST) children, 20 for differently-abled children, 30 are children active in the field of creative writing/literary arts and 125 scholarships for children of Traditional Artists Family (TAF) and the rest of the awards will be treated as a general scholarship. And, for availing of the scheme, there is no scholarship reservation in State or Union territories-wise.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant’s date of birth must be between July 1, 2009 and June 30, 2013, noted the CCRT circular. The notification noted that the scholarship of Rs 3,600 will be given to students per year.

The duration of the scholarship awarded under the scheme will initially be for two years at a time and is renewable after every two years till the completion of the first university degree or up to the age of 20 years, stated the notification.

CCRT has stated that the selection of the candidates for the scholarship will most likely be held in October by the central selection committee, followed by a regional-level exam in candidate selection. Further, for selected candidates, CCRT will place these candidates in training.

