Applications invited for Child Welfare Committee chair & members

CHENNAI: The selection committee formed in July to pick the chairperson and four members for the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has invited candidates to apply for the posts in 15 districts before December 6.

As per the notification from the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services, the applications for the post of chairperson and four members (one shall be a woman) for CWCs are invited according to section 27 of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act, 2015.

The applications have been called in for Ariyalur, Dindigul, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Tiruchy, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Salem, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Virudhunagar and The Nilgiris.

The applicants must be between 35 to 65 years and they can apply through https://dsdcpimms.tn.gov.in before 5 pm on December 6.

Further, the notification stated that the applicant should have a degree in any one of the following subject areas – child psychology, psychiatry, law, social work, sociology, human health, education, and human development.

“The candidates with a degree in special education for differently-abled children and have been actively involved in health, education, or welfare activities concerning children for seven years can apply,” the notification read.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department constituted a selection committee, with Justice KBK Vasuki, the retired judge of Madras High Court as the chairperson, for the selection of social workers, chairperson, and members for the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

For the Juvenile Justice Board, the committee will soon wrap up the selection process for social workers in five districts including Kallakurichi, Ranipet, and Tirupathur. And, for members of the CWC, the committee has already hired candidates in nine districts.