Applications invited for BA, MA in labour management at TN Institute of Labour Studies

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies has invited applications for several degree and diploma courses. They include: BA and MA degrees in labour management, a post graduate diploma in labour administration (PDGLA), a part-time course and a diploma program in Labour Laws (DLL) with administrative law weekend courses.

A release said that the BA, MA (Labour Management) courses, the PGDLA part-time course, and the DLL with administrative law weekend courses were included in the Tamil Nadu Factories Labour Welfare Officers Rules as a preferential qualification for the appointment of a labour welfare officer.

Meanwhile, the BA and MA (Labour Management) courses as well as the PGDLA courses are preferential qualifications for appointment as Assistant Commissioner of Labour and Assistant Inspector of Labour in the Labour Department.

People who have passed Class 12 are eligible to apply for the BA course while graduates can apply for the MA, PGDLA, and DLL with AL courses. The last date for receipt of filled applications is May 15, 2024.

Applications can be obtained by registered post/ speed post/courier along with the fee of Rs 200 (Rs 100 for SC/ST candidates), and Rs a 50 charge by way of demand draft in favour of the Director, Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies, payable at Chennai.

The candidate would be selected based on their marks and government rules, the release added.

Interested people have been advised to contact R Rameshkumar, associate professor of the institute.