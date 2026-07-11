Applications for non-hereditary trustee positions to 757 temples until August 12

CHENNAI: The HR&CE Department has invited applications for the appointment of non-hereditary trustees to 757 temples under its control, expanding the ongoing exercise to constitute trustee boards across the State.
On Saturday (July 11), the department said eligible candidates have been invited to apply for appointment as non-hereditary trustees in 673 temples covered under Section 46 (1) of the HR&CE Act and 84 temples under Section 46 (2).
"The notification inviting applications for the appointment of non-hereditary trustees has been issued. Details of the notified temples, eligibility criteria and the prescribed application form have been published on the department's website," the statement said.
Applicants can submit their applications online or download the prescribed form, complete it and submit it along with the required documents. The applications may also be filed in person or sent by Speed Post to the office of the jurisdictional Joint Commissioner.
The department has fixed 5.45 pm on August 12, 2026, as the deadline for submitting completed applications. The HR&CE Department said the notification, list of temples, eligibility conditions and application forms have been made available to facilitate the appointment process.
The latest notification follows the department's earlier move to initiate the appointment of non-hereditary trustees to 220 temples covered under Section 46 (3) of the Act and 35 temples governed by separate administrative schemes.
"In addition, notifications for the appointment of members to district-level committees in 14 districts have already been issued, and the process is under way," the statement added.
The exercise is part of the department's continuing effort to constitute trustee boards in HR&CE-administered temples in accordance with the provisions of the Act, with appointments being made in phases across different categories of temples.