Applications for non-hereditary trustee positions to 757 temples until August 12

On Saturday (July 11), the department said eligible candidates have been invited to apply for appointment as non-hereditary trustees in 673 temples covered under Section 46 (1) of the HR&CE Act and 84 temples under Section 46 (2).

"The notification inviting applications for the appointment of non-hereditary trustees has been issued. Details of the notified temples, eligibility criteria and the prescribed application form have been published on the department's website," the statement said.

Applicants can submit their applications online or download the prescribed form, complete it and submit it along with the required documents. The applications may also be filed in person or sent by Speed Post to the office of the jurisdictional Joint Commissioner.