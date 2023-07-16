Application for three-year law courses begins from Monday

CHENNAI: Candidates can apply for three-year Law degree courses from Monday.

"The access to online application forms for the admission into three-year law degree courses offered in all the affiliated law colleges in Tamil Nadu and school of excellence in law, Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law university, Chennai in the university official website www.tndalu.ac.in open from July 17 onwards and the last date for submission of duly filled-in application along with requisite documents, " said Ranjit Oommen Abraham, Registrar of TNDALU.