Application deadline extended for Class 10th, 11th, and 12th students

CHENNAI: The Government Examination Department has extended the application deadline for students appearing for the class 10th, 11th, and 12th public examinations scheduled for April. According to a Maalaimalar report, the new deadline for submitting individual applications is now December 20th.

Initially, the deadline was set for today. However, due to the persistent heavy rains affecting the region, the government has decided to extend the deadline in consideration of the difficulties faced by students and their families.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications online before the revised deadline.