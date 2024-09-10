Apple supplier Jabil to set up manufacturing facility in Tiruchy; signs MoU

CHENNAI: Jabil Inc (Fortune 500 company), a contract manufacturer for Apple, will set up an electronics manufacturing facility in Tiruchy with an investment of Rs. 2000 crore.

Tamil Nadu Government signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the electronic major in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin who has been in the US on a 17-day trip to garner fresh investments.

It is reported that this will create employment opportunities for over 5,000 people.

Taking to X CM Stalin tweeted, “significant investment of Rs 2,000 crore at Tiruchy by Jabil, a global leader in EMS. This will create 5,000 jobs and establish a new cluster for electronics manufacturing” [sic]

Key investments secured for Tamil Nadu’s industrial progress!



A significant investment of ₹2000 crores at Tiruchirapalli by Jabil, a global leader in EMS. This will create 5000 jobs and create a new cluster for electronics manufacturing.



Rockwell Automation expanding its… pic.twitter.com/XhVkBZ1827 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 10, 2024

With Jabil's manufacturing foray in the state, Tamil Nadu now boasts several major Apple suppliers like Foxconn, Pegatron, Tata Electronics and Corning.

Jabil is also a supplier to other majors like Cisco, Dell and HP.

Their new facility is the among the first big ticket investments in Tiruchy that is expected to create a new electronics cluster akin to the ones that have taken shape in Sriperumbudur and Hosur with the entry of Tata Electronics.

In addition, Rockwell Automation (Fortune 500 company) is expanding its manufacturing with a Rs 666 crore investment in Kancheepuram, adding 365 jobs and signed an MoU.

Additionally, an MoU was signed with Autodesk (Fortune 500 company) to enhance the skills of Tamil Nadu’s youth and improve the competitiveness of MSMEs and startups in the industrial ecosystem.

In recent times, Tamil Nadu has seen a spike in electronics exports, primarily due to the rise in iPhone exports.

The state is now the number one electronics exporter in India, with exports reaching $9.56 billion in FY24, up 78 per cent from $5.37 billion in FY23, and far ahead of Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

During this visit, in the presence of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, MoUs worth ₹4350 crores have been signed with 14 leading global companies in San Francisco and Chicago. He has also invited senior officials from various leading companies worldwide to invest in Tamil Nadu.