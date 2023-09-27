Apple supplier in TN under IT scanner

CHENNAI: Income tax department on Wednesday carried out raids at Apple supplier Flex in Tamil Nadu. Sources said that the tax sleuths raided at least four premises in Tamil Nadu and one in Bengaluru.

Sources said that raids were carried out in the Perungudi office of Flex in Chennai, two factory premises in Sriperumbudur and another facility in Coimbatore.

The searches were carried out because of suspected tax evasion by the company.

Flex, a US-based electrical and electronics component manufacturer in the year 2019 had announced that it was expanding its business from China to other locations, including India, and had set aside investments to the tune of US $ 500 million for India.

It may be noted that another Apple product supplier Pegatron which has its facility in Mahindra City in Chengalpattu had halted its production earlier this week due to a fire mishap on Sunday night.

It may be noted that Apple has started smartphone assembly in India in the year 2017. Currently Apple is assembling iPhone 14 models as well in the country and it has moved to the top slot in the list of smartphone exporters in India.