Appear before police in dowry case, HC tells Mettur PMK MLA

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Mettur MLA S Sathasivam to appear before the police for investigation on the dowry harassment complaint lodged by his daughter-in-law. Sathasivam and his family members filed a petition in the HC seeking anticipatory bail.

The case was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh. According to the petitioner Sathasivam, his daughter-in-law Manoliya was unofficially separated from his son Shankar and she foisted a dowry harassment charge on him and his family members, the counsel submitted.

The petitioners also claimed that the complainant had an extramarital relationship and took away Rs 1.5 crore, 35 sovereign jewels from their home.

Later she lodged a complaint against the family with false charges, said the petitioner. The counsel for the police sought to direct the petitioner and his family members to appear for the investigation. After the submission, the judge directed the MLA and his family to appear before the police and posted the anticipatory bail case to September 7.