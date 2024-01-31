Appeal against Palani temple judgement: Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary has urged the state government to appeal against a Madras High Court order restricting non-Hindus from entering Palani temple. He also cited the judgement will affect the secular nature.



In a statement, the senior leader said that Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani is under the maintenance of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

"While hearing a case against allowing non-Hindus into the temple, Justice Srimathy ordered that non-Hindus should be allowed beyond the flag mast. Moveover, the order directed to erect a board announcing the restrictions against non-Hindus and non-believers of Hindu gods, " he added.

He pointed out that the order directed the visitors to believe in the god before allowing them. "The judgement is shocking. It is about the beliefs of the believer and they can worship wherever they have belief. In Nagore Dargah and Velankanni Matha Temple, Hindus are allowed to worship. The Tamil government should appeal against the order, which will impact the secular nature, " he urged.