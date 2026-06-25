Appavu, Speaker spar over CM’s Assembly gesture mocking Stalin

The row centres on whether references made by the Chief Minister to Stalin, who is not a member of the present Assembly, violated established House norms. While Appavu has questioned the propriety of the remarks and accompanying gestures, Speaker Prabhakar has firmly ruled out any breach of privilege.

Raising the issue, Appavu pointed to Prabhakar's recent warning to legislators against mocking fellow members through facial expressions or gestures and his repeated emphasis on preserving the dignity of the House.

"The Speaker is fully aware of the Assembly rules and conventions, which state that non-members of the House should not be criticised, ridiculed or mocked through words or gestures during proceedings," Appavu said in a statement.