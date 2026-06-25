Appavu, Speaker spar over CM’s Assembly gesture mocking Stalin

CHENNAI: A fresh political controversy has erupted over Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's remarks and gestures inside the Assembly mocking former Chief Minister MK Stalin, drawing former Speaker M Appavu and incumbent Speaker JCD Prabhakar into a public disagreement over legislative conventions and privilege.
The row centres on whether references made by the Chief Minister to Stalin, who is not a member of the present Assembly, violated established House norms. While Appavu has questioned the propriety of the remarks and accompanying gestures, Speaker Prabhakar has firmly ruled out any breach of privilege.
Raising the issue, Appavu pointed to Prabhakar's recent warning to legislators against mocking fellow members through facial expressions or gestures and his repeated emphasis on preserving the dignity of the House.
"The Speaker is fully aware of the Assembly rules and conventions, which state that non-members of the House should not be criticised, ridiculed or mocked through words or gestures during proceedings," Appavu said in a statement.
The former Speaker argued that the standards invoked by the Chair should apply uniformly, irrespective of who makes the remarks or gestures. Referring to the Chief Minister's speech, he questioned whether the conduct in question amounted to a violation of established parliamentary practice.
"On Monday, the Speaker warned members against mocking others through gestures. On the very next day, the Chief Minister mocked a former Chief Minister who is not a member of the House. Does this not amount to a breach of privilege? Will the Speaker take suo motu action in this matter? Tamil Nadu is waiting for an answer," Appavu said.
The comments have added a procedural dimension to the political battle between the ruling dispensation and the opposition, with the debate shifting from the Chief Minister's remarks themselves to the interpretation of Assembly rules and conventions.
Responding to reporters on the sidelines of a government function in Chennai, Speaker Prabhakar dismissed the allegations and maintained that the Assembly's rules had not been violated.
"Nothing that happened was a violation of privilege," Prabhakar said, effectively rejecting demands for any further action.
Joining the debate, Deputy Speaker M Ravishankar defended Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the issue, saying he made the gesture only after obtaining Speaker JCD Prabhakar's permission and that it was appreciated by everyone except the opposition.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Ravishankar alleged that opposition members responded to the gesture with abusive remarks against the Chief Minister. He also claimed that the Leader of the Opposition, Udayanidhi Stalin, made slanderous statements against Vijay in the House before leaving.
"The Chief Minister made the hand gesture only after obtaining permission from the Speaker. Following this, opposition members launched a scathing attack and even used abusive language," Ravishankar said.