Appa lives in people's hearts: MK Stalin hits back at CM Vijay

TIRUCHY: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday hit back at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his "missing father" remark in the Assembly, saying there was no need to search for "Appa" in the House as he lives in the hearts of the people of the State.
Addressing a wedding function in Tiruvarur, Stalin accused the Chief Minister of avoiding public issues raised by the Opposition by weaving narratives instead of responding to constructive questions.
"There are several issues affecting the State, including unscheduled power cuts and the Delta farmers' struggle for water and crop loan waiver. Instead of answering the questions raised by the Opposition, the Chief Minister spoke about a missing father on the Assembly floor," Stalin said.
"Do not search for 'Appa' anywhere. He is in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu. Even though I am not in the Assembly, I stand with the people. It is my 60-year-long journey of serving them," he said.
Referring to the DMK government's tenure, Stalin said water from the Mettur dam was released on time after the party assumed office in 2021, resulting in a good harvest in the Delta. He added that Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin had highlighted the achievements of the previous DMK government and the shortcomings of the TVK government, but the Chief Minister chose not to address them.
Stalin said the DMK remained active even while out of power. He recalled touring the State extensively and conducting review meetings in every district four or five times during his tenure as Chief Minister. "No Chief Minister in the nation would have conducted as many review meetings as I did or travelled across the State the way I did," he said.
He also asked Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to verify his achievements through official records at the Secretariat. "You need not search for me anywhere. I am at the Secretariat through my schemes such as Magalir Urimai Thogai and Tamil Puthalvan," Stalin said.
Referring to former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, Stalin said Anna's greatest achievement was naming the State Tamil Nadu. "Likewise, I consider the launch of the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme my lifetime achievement," he added.
Meanwhile, referring to DMK deputy general secretary A Raja's statements on standing alone in polls, Stalin said it was time to reconsider forming an alliance.