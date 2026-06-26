Appa lives in people's hearts: MK Stalin hits back at CM Vijay

Addressing a wedding function in Tiruvarur, Stalin accused the Chief Minister of avoiding public issues raised by the Opposition by weaving narratives instead of responding to constructive questions.

"There are several issues affecting the State, including unscheduled power cuts and the Delta farmers' struggle for water and crop loan waiver. Instead of answering the questions raised by the Opposition, the Chief Minister spoke about a missing father on the Assembly floor," Stalin said.

"Do not search for 'Appa' anywhere. He is in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu. Even though I am not in the Assembly, I stand with the people. It is my 60-year-long journey of serving them," he said.