App-based RoI scam targets thousands of Madurai women

Earlier in the day, nearly 5000 people, mostly rural women, gathered at a marriage hall in Melur town near Madurai to lodge complaints with the police. They had invested in the scheme, which promised to double their money in 45 days and offered returns in US dollars. Some victims described the fraud similar to the plot of the Tamil film ‘Sathurangam’.

The police suspect that people could lose more than Rs 100 crore in the alleged scam that spans the lengths of Madurai and neighbouring Sivaganga district.

The scam, which largely targeted rural women, allegedly operated through agents in several areas, including Kattayampatti, Kottanathampatti, A. Vallalapatti, Ayyapatti and Melavalam, in Melur taluk.