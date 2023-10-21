Apologise to people for not scrapping NEET: D Jayakumar to DMK

CHENNAI: With sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday launching DMK signature campaign against NEET and sought support from the main Opposition for his drive, the AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar alleged that the present government was "playing politics with NEET ''.

Urging the DMK government to "apologize to the people for not scrapping the NEET, which was promised in the election manifesto that it would be cleared in first sign after coming to power", the former fisheries minister questioned "why this government once again not moving the Supreme Court to file review petition against the medical entrance exam?" Jayakumar alleged that Udhayanidhi Stalin has also "created another drama" recently to scrap NEET after staging a hunger strike in this regard.