Apologise or face the consequences, Jayakumar cautions Annamalai over Anna remark

CHENNAI: Former minister and AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar on Friday demanded state BJP president K Annamalai to tender an apology for his controversial statement involving Dravidian icon and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai and freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar.

"We strongly condemn Annamalai's factually incorrect statement on Dravidian leader Anna (C N Annadurai). The AIADMK cadres are furious. He has to tender an apology for his statement, besides refrain from defaming mass leaders, who are no more, " Jayakumar told journalists while responding to a question on Annamalai's recent remark that Muthuramalinga Thevar and Anna had a strained relationship.

The BJP leader made the statement while participating in a protest at Valluvar Kottam on Monday demanding the resignation of HR and CE minister P K Sekarbabu for participating a programme 'Annihilation of Sanatana Dharma" and being silent for the remarks of Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma.

The former CM and Muthuramalinga Thevar were good friends and they had a healthy relationship, Jayakumar said after paying tribute to the portrait of C N Annadurai on Anna Salai on the latter's 115th birth anniversary.

Jayakumar wondered from where and which book Annamalai got such information.

"He can speak anything for his party's growth. Meanwhile, he should stop defaming leaders. Moreover, he cannot speak against the truth and incidents that never took place that will demean the late leaders," he said.

"Recalling the repercussions after Annamalai's remark on former CM J Jayalalithaa a couple of months ago, Jayakumar said, "No AIADMK cadre will take this casually. He should apologize for his controversial remark or else he will have to face the consequence."