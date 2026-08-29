AP woman found murdered; face marred with corrosive substance

The police suspect that a corrosive substance may have been used to disfigure her face.

The deceased was identified as Aruna, wife of Manjunatha and a resident of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. She had come to the area to attend a marriage and was staying at a relative’s house in Vadattur Kandigai village near Thamarai Pakkam Koot Road, said the police.

Aruna was found with burnlike injuries on her face. Though police initially suspected that acid could have been used, the injuries did not appear typical of an acid attack, said sources.