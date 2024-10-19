AP registered vehicles with 200 kg ganja seized by TN Police; four held

CHENNAI: In a major operation, the Enforcement Bureau-CID of Tamil Nadu police apprehended four interstate ganja smugglers and seized 200 kg of ganja worth about Rs 20 lakh on Thursday.

A team led by Inspector Anbarasi of the Central Intelligence Unit, Chennai intercepted two vehicles bearing Andhra Pradesh registration near Elavur Check post, Thiruvallur.

On searching the vehicle, Police found 10 parcels of Ganja weighing 100 kgs.

The team also found a secret chamber in the vehicle and seized another 10 parcels weighing 100 kgs.

The occupants in the load van were identified as Raju alias Mohanraj, Shanmuganathan alias Prabu and Balamurugan of Andhra Pradesh.

All three of them are brothers and they had transported Ganja from Andhra Pradesh for sale in Tamil Nadu, prove revealed.

The trio were travelling in a load van while another accused, Senthilnathan was driving a sedan which was escorting the load vehicle carrying ganja, police said.

Director General of Police ShankarJiwal appreciated the successful conduct of operation by the CIU officers.

Public are requested to provide any information regarding peddling of narcotic drugs to the toll free number 10581 or CUG No. 9498410581.