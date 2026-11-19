The initiative, launched by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on August 17, was initially made mandatory for the first sale of residential plots and flats. It allows applicants to submit documents entirely online, without visiting sub-registrar offices.

Following its initial response, the government extended mandatory online registration to the deposit of title deeds and receipt deeds involving banks and financial institutions from September 15.

The facility allows applicants to submit documents round the clock, including on holidays and during auspicious hours. They can pay registration charges online before submission and make corrections until the documents are submitted. It also provides for the simultaneous submission of sale deeds and related bank loan documents.