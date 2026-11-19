CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government's presenceless document registration system has facilitated the registration of 3,03,705 documents in 90 days, generating Rs 1,357.85 crore in revenue for the State and saving nearly 15 lakh people time and avoidable expenses, the Registration Department said on Wednesday.
The initiative, launched by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on August 17, was initially made mandatory for the first sale of residential plots and flats. It allows applicants to submit documents entirely online, without visiting sub-registrar offices.
Following its initial response, the government extended mandatory online registration to the deposit of title deeds and receipt deeds involving banks and financial institutions from September 15.
The facility allows applicants to submit documents round the clock, including on holidays and during auspicious hours. They can pay registration charges online before submission and make corrections until the documents are submitted. It also provides for the simultaneous submission of sale deeds and related bank loan documents.
Separately, a paperless registration facility for family-related deeds was introduced on November 5. Covering release, gift settlement, partition and cancellation of gift settlement deeds, the facility had registered 19,850 documents by November 17.
The department has also introduced an option for applicants to prepare their own registration documents.
The Registration Department said the presentless facility would be extended to other categories of documents in phases. Software improvements would also be undertaken based on feedback from the public, builders, banks and financial institutions.