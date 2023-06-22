Any worries? Mental health gets into school surveys

CHENNAI: The Education department has finally included mental health as one of the parameters to assess students’ well-being in regular health check-ups held in schools. With this, the regular, annual survey-cum-health check-up for students in government and aided schools is expected to be an earnest and extensive affair from this year.

According to officials, for the first time, the Education department has added 35 parameters under general check-ups and a dedicated questionnaire for students between classes 5 till 12 on mental health. Earlier, these surveys only included eye check-ups, body mass index (BMI) check-ups and general health check-ups.

K Balashunmugam, a resource person who conducted training for teachers on health surveys said, “This is the first time the department has added several parameters for a health survey that is held twice a year. Teachers are already being trained on how to identify the symptoms under general check-ups and how to pose questions on mental health.”

Teachers will be conducting health and well-being surveys for students of classes 1 to 12 and uploading the data on the Tamil Nadu School Education Department (TNSED) app.

The resource person, who is also a government-aided teacher in Nagapattinam, insisted that it is vital for teachers to maintain secrecy about students’ health and other information shared by them.

“In a check-up held last year, a Primary Health Centre (PHC) staff openly shared information about a student. This created panic among students and additionally, a fear to undergo further check-ups. Hence, it is vital that teachers and medical staff follow privacy for all students,” he added.

The teachers have been urged by the department to be patient and discreet in handling students during the mental health check-ups.

Under mental health, students will be asked six questions on willingness to be alone, self-harm, disturbed sleep at night, withdrawal behaviours and detachment from favourite activities.

VS Amala, a freelance school counsellor based in Chennai observed that the current mental health questions are only suited for students of classes 5 to 7. But, students in classes 8 to 12 will need more direct questions. “Considering adolescent challenges, sexuality and family-related issues, students of these classes must be assessed on support systems in family and friends circle, and sexuality and various kinds of abuses they might face,” said Amala.