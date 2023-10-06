‘Anxious’ Guv speaking like RSS, BJP spokesperson even without reading HC order

CHENNAI: State irrigation minister cum DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Friday slammed Governor R N Ravi for flagging the issue of the president of Nayakkaneri panchayat (reserved) in Tirupattur district not assuming office, even without reading the related Madras High Court order even.

Expressing dismay at the Governor deliberately slandering against the state government, Duraimurugan, in a statement issued in this regard, said that it ill-behoves the Constitutional office Ravi holds to speak like a politician, and that too a spokesperson of the BJP and RSS, to disturb the peace achieved through social justice in Tamil Nadu.

Pointing out that about 4,357 of the I2,525 panchayat president posts have been reserved for SC/STs in the state, Duraimurugan, who is also the Leader of the Tamil Nadu State Assembly, quoted the Madras HC as saying in the Nayakkaneri president election post issue that, "Since this court feels that the place is not meant to the person of this category, we make it clear that she shall not take charge."

Remarking that the Governor was speaking not out of concern for the SC/STs, but the frustration that the social justice principle of the Dravidian Model government has prevented the BJP and its ilk from gaining foothold in Tamil Nadu, the DMK general secretary said, "If the Governor is really concerned, he could have called out those people moving the Supreme Court against the legislation enacted by the Tamil Nadu government for appointing archakas from all castes."

Suggesting that the governor could have voiced concern over crimes against Dalits increasing by 31.8% and 63.6% in UP and Madhya Pradesh, respectively, the minister said that Ravi could have outraged over 13,146, 7,214 and 1, 201 dalits being murdered in UP, MP and Gujarat.

"Why does the governor, who did not raise with the union home minister the issue of spike in crimes against Dalits in BJP ruled states, raising the issue of one panchayat in Tamil Nadu? Who are you trying to deceive through this drama?" Duraimurugan wondered, reiterating that the governor, if he intends to speak politics, must don the role of a politician and express his views.

Instead of making such untrue statements, the governor must invest his time usefully in giving assent to the Bills passed by the State Assembly and clearing the files pending with him in connection with "sanction of prosecution" against former AIADMK ministers.