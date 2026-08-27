Anxious families in Tiruchy, Kumbakonam await news of loved ones stranded amidst Nepal flood; several remain out of contact

"Yesterday, I got the message that she was safe. Her group has also sent a message to the TN Secretariat for help to be airlifted. Communication is suffering due to no network. Hopefully, the central government and state government will help with a safe rescue of all the people," Muthunathan said.

Several people from Kumbakonam are also stranded in flood-ravaged Nepal. Kumbakonam Tehsildar, Poongodi, said, "57 people from here have travelled to Nepal. Of them, 20 are safe, while there is no information yet about the remaining people.

The District Collector is continuously monitoring the situation and is in contact with the concerned authorities through the External Affairs Ministry" Sumati, a local, said, "My elder brother Ramesh travelled to Nepal a few days ago. We came to the travel agent to inquire whether he had been caught in the floods. They told us that 21 people were safe and showed us the list. However, my brother's name was not on the list. We have been trying to call my brother since yesterday, but we have been unable to contact him."

A Kumbakonam-based travel agency in Thanjavur district which had arranged a tour to Nepal said, "We had sent a group of 57 people to Nepal on the 24th. We have confirmed that 20 of them are safe, but we currently have no information about the remaining 37 members. We have also been in contact with the tourism office in Nepal, and they have assured us that they will provide an update on their status as soon as more information is available." A devastating mid-morning flash flood triggered by an avalanche on the Lhende tributary wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal on Wednesday, leaving at least 165 people dead and scores missing.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board's preliminary data, a total of 579 travellers (466 foreigners and 113 Nepalis) are missing from the affected area, Nepal's disaster management authority informs. Meanwhile, the state government has activated emergency helplines for those looking for assistance and to contact their families if they are stranded.