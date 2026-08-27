Anxious families in Tiruchy, Kumbakonam await news of loved ones stranded amidst Nepal flood; several remain out of contact

TIRUCHY: Families of stranded individuals in Nepal are expressing concerns following devastating flash floods in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, which left at least 165 people dead and hundreds missing.
Among those affected is Shivaranjini, a tourist from Tamil Nadu travelling as part of a group, who remains stranded in Nepal. Her husband, Muthunathan, expressed hope that the central Government would ensure her safe rescue.
Speaking to ANI, Muthunathan said his wife told him that the group was nearing the Tibet border on August 26 around 9 am when they heard a loud sound.
"She said that while they were nearing the Tibet border on August 26 around 9 am, they heard a loud sound. Immediately, they got off the bus, and they were taken to a nearby military camp," he said.
He added that he received word the following day that she was safe, but that the group is now seeking further assistance, showcasing the communication between them through phones.
"Yesterday, I got the message that she was safe. Her group has also sent a message to the TN Secretariat for help to be airlifted. Communication is suffering due to no network. Hopefully, the central government and state government will help with a safe rescue of all the people," Muthunathan said.
Several people from Kumbakonam are also stranded in flood-ravaged Nepal. Kumbakonam Tehsildar, Poongodi, said, "57 people from here have travelled to Nepal. Of them, 20 are safe, while there is no information yet about the remaining people.
The District Collector is continuously monitoring the situation and is in contact with the concerned authorities through the External Affairs Ministry" Sumati, a local, said, "My elder brother Ramesh travelled to Nepal a few days ago. We came to the travel agent to inquire whether he had been caught in the floods. They told us that 21 people were safe and showed us the list. However, my brother's name was not on the list. We have been trying to call my brother since yesterday, but we have been unable to contact him."
A Kumbakonam-based travel agency in Thanjavur district which had arranged a tour to Nepal said, "We had sent a group of 57 people to Nepal on the 24th. We have confirmed that 20 of them are safe, but we currently have no information about the remaining 37 members. We have also been in contact with the tourism office in Nepal, and they have assured us that they will provide an update on their status as soon as more information is available." A devastating mid-morning flash flood triggered by an avalanche on the Lhende tributary wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal on Wednesday, leaving at least 165 people dead and scores missing.
According to the Nepal Tourism Board's preliminary data, a total of 579 travellers (466 foreigners and 113 Nepalis) are missing from the affected area, Nepal's disaster management authority informs. Meanwhile, the state government has activated emergency helplines for those looking for assistance and to contact their families if they are stranded.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's office stated that reports are emerging that many Indians, including Tamils, have gone missing in the flash floods. Outlining the steps taken to ensure swift rescue on X, it said, "I have directed the senior officials of the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi to take all necessary actions to swiftly rescue those from Tamil Nadu who have gone missing in this disaster and to provide the required assistance to those affected." Emergency helplines have also been set up with a toll-free number: 1800 309 3793 in India, and for those abroad, they can give a missed call on +91 80 6900 9900. For Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi (Control Room), people can dial 9289516712.