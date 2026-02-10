Antique temple pillar seized in Austria, repatriation to Tamil Nadu underway

According to an official press note, the Idol Wing CID received information that an antique stone pillar weighing about half a tonne featuring bas-relief sculptures possibly depicting Lord Vishnu, Garuda, a saint, and a Hamsa (decorated swan) was seized by Austrian law enforcement authorities. The seizure was carried out by the Federal Ministry of Interior’s Criminal Intelligence Service, Cultural Property Unit (Bundeskriminalamt), Austria.

Photographs of the pillar and its packing material, which bore inscriptions indicating origins in India, were examined by experts. Detailed enquiries revealed that due to the common architectural style of such pillars across many temples in Tamil Nadu, the exact location of theft could not be identified.