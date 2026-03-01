Anti-Tamil DMK has disillusioned Tamils, blasts Minister Goyal

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK on Saturday, alleging that corruption, weakening law and order, and divisive rhetoric had alienated the people of Tamil Nadu from the State government.
Speaking at a media conclave and later addressing reporters in Madurai, Goyal said the National Democratic Alliance was confident of securing a mandate in the state under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
"The people of Tamil Nadu are fed up with the corruption charges against the DMK-Congress alliance government. They are disillusioned by the scams and the deterioration in law and order," he said, alleging irregularities in Tasmac operations and administrative failures that had eroded public trust.
He also accused sections of the ruling party of making remarks that hurt Tamil pride and national sentiment. "Because of the anti-Tamil and anti-national comments made by leaders of the ruling party, people have become resentful," he said.
Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma, Goyal said, "How can Indians and the Tamil people accept statements that portray India's culture and heritage as wrong?"
Drawing a parallel with national politics, he remarked, "Just as the Gandhi family was seen as dominant in Delhi, Tamil Nadu has the Karunanidhi family."
Expressing confidence in the NDA's prospects, Goyal said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi and Palaniswami, the people of Tamil Nadu will vote for the NDA and ensure its victory. We will restore the pride of this great state that has seen stalwarts like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. We want to bring back Jayalalithaa's governance model and the respect she accorded to women."
On former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam aligning with the DMK, Goyal said, "The people of Tamil Nadu are watching. The person who was given respect and the opportunity to become Chief Minister by Jayalalithaa has betrayed her ideals. Self-respecting Tamils will not forgive that."