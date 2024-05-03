Anti-ragging measures to be strengthened in State institutions

CHENNAI: As the new academic year is set to begin, the anti-ragging activities will be further strengthened in the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) of the State.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department said that every year the anti-ragging mechanism is being reviewed. “This year, all the HEIs were instructed to further strengthen the anti-ragging committee and anti-ragging squad in all the colleges,” he said adding, “the institutions were also instructed to check all the CCTV cameras at vital points”.

The official said that the newly formed anti-ragging cell will also conduct counselling for the first-year and second-year students for the identification of trouble triggers.

“The anti-ragging cell, which was constituted in all the colleges, will also ensure to conduct workshop and seminars to create awareness among the students about the implications of ragging incidents”, he said adding “as the new admission process will be starting soon after the Class XII results, the HEIs should ensure that anti-ragging posters (8x6 feet) must be displayed in the admission unit.

He said all the regulations to prevent ragging are mandatory and all the institutions were asked to take necessary steps for the implementation of proper monitoring mechanisms.

“Any violation of the regulations will be viewed seriously and if any institution fails to take adequate steps to prevent ragging or does not act per

the regulations, the institutions will attract punitive actions,” he added.

The official also pointed out that there would be a surprise check by the authorities of the higher education department whether the anti-ragging mechanism was properly implemented in all the colleges from the coming academic year.