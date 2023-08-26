Anti-ragging awareness programme held at medical college

CHENGALPATTU: The anti-ragging awareness week vigil was held at the Chengalpattu Government Medical College on Friday under the leadership of College Dean Rajashree and was inaugurated by the District Superintendent of Police Sai Pranith.

Medical, nursing and paramedical students participated in the awareness procession which kicked off from the hospital campus and the students also took part in a signature drive.

Following this, Mahila Court Judge Ezilarasi spoke about how to prevent ragging in college premises at a function followed by various artistic programs including archery and debate.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded to students who participated in an anti-ragging awareness painting competition. Medical students, nurses and professors of the paramedical department participated in the drive to create awareness about ragging and ways to prevent it.