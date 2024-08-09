Anti-poaching watcher dies under mysterious circumstances at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve; foul play suspected

COIMBATORE: A 50-year-old anti-poaching watcher (APW) in the Vilamundi forest range of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) passed away under mysterious circumstances.

Although his kin has claimed that he was fatally attacked by a wild elephant, the forest department officials and the police suspect foul play as the deceased, D Thangaraj, did not sustain any major external injuries.

The victim's brother D Velumani, who also works as an APW, had informed the department that a wild elephant had attacked his brother while he was on duty during the early morning hours of Friday.

Velumani took Thangaraj to a hospital in the Kallampalayam village but the latter died on the way.

An examination by the forest department officials and police revealed that there were no major injuries on the body of the deceased. Therefore, they suspect foul play to claim compensation citing death due to an attack by a wild animal.

However, the post-mortem report is being awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The deceased is survived by his wife and daughter.

Further inquiries are on.