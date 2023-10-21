Anti-people BJP’s fascism is against India, humanity: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the fascism of the BJP was an anathema to not just Tamil Nadu and DMK but India and the whole of humanity.

Speaking at the Wing 2.0 meeting organized by the social media wing of the DMK in the city to network with the party netizens and its sympathizers on social media, Stalin said that they (DMK) were fighting against the enemies of people like the BJP and AIADMK.

"We are fighting directly against fascism. We are fighting against a group attempting to destroy the nation by dividing people on caste and religious lines. BJP's fascism is not opposed to us, our party or our ideology or Tamil Nadu. It is against India and the entire human race, " the CM added.

BJP, AIADMK are sides of the same coin

Calling the BJP and AIADMK as two sides of the same coin, Stalin said, "On one hand, there are fascists like them (BJP). On the other hand, there is a subservient AIADMK which surrendered all the rights of the state. Fearing that they would be completely boycotted by the state people if they continue in alliance with the BJP, the AIADMK is playing a game now. The BJP, which attempts to destroy Tamil Nadu, and the AIADMK which has pawned it to the BJP despite running a party in the name of Anna are not separate entities. They are two sides of the same coin."

Reminding his party social media warriors that they were warring against social virus like BJP, which is unleashing oppression and brute force against its political opponents, media and progressive thinkers, the CM said that they (BJP) have been spreading lies after realizing the their intimidations would not affect the DMK, which has seen MISA and TADA. "At least Hitler only had one Goebbels. But the group (BJP), is like a party full of Goebbels. They only know Whatsapp university. They spread lies and falsehood casually against anyone and everyone without a sense of inhibition and shame, " Stalin thundered.

Appealing to his party workers to speak truth boldly and bust the balloon of lies of the BJP, the CM said that the social media workers of the DMK must give fitting reply to the lies spread by the enemies of the DMK.