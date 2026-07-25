Anti-NEET stir gains pace amid 'Jana Nayagan' diversion

As the protest gathers momentum, members are angry with the incumbent, which decided to focus on the first-day, first-show of Chief Minister Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, instead of joining or voicing support for the stir, shifting the focus of the movement.

What started on the night of July 20 as a small gathering of eight people at the CPI's Balan Illam in T Nagar has grown into a sustained protest, drawing around 600 to 700 students and youth. The protesters are demanding far more than the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, as they have sharpened their attack, demanding the scrapping of the medical entrance test.

Although the protest entered its fifth day on Friday, the enthusiasm among the participants remained strong. On Jana Nayagan's release day, the anger was directed at TVK president and CM Vijay and his party men for not actively participating in the protest, despite having raised their voices against NEET in the past.