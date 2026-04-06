Anti-DMK wave will rise from Tiruchy: Ex-MP Kumar

TIRUCHY: AIADMK candidate and former MP P Kumar on Monday alleged that the DMK would “begin counting its defeat” from Tiruverumbur, citing what he termed unfulfilled electoral promises by Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, his rival in the constituency.
After filing his nomination with Returning Officer Amutha, Kumar told reporters that voter discontent was rising over basic civic issues, particularly drinking water scarcity.
Despite the constituency’s proximity to the Cauvery, several villages continue to face acute shortages, he said, accusing the minister of failing to prioritise the issue. Kumar also flagged the long-pending demand for a service road between Palpannai and Thuvakudi, calling it a safety hazard.
He alleged that while the project had been sanctioned at Rs 82 crore during the previous AIADMK regime under Edappadi K Palaniswami as Highways Minister, it had since been put on hold by the DMK government.
The AIADMK candidate further accused the minister of failing to act on shifting the Ariyamangalam garbage yard and addressing other basic amenities in the constituency. Asserting that anti-incumbency sentiment was strong in the segment, Kumar said the DMK’s defeat in Tiruverumbur was “certain.”