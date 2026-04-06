Anti-DMK wave will rise from Tiruchy: Ex-MP Kumar

After filing his nomination with Returning Officer Amutha, Kumar told reporters that voter discontent was rising over basic civic issues, particularly drinking water scarcity.

Despite the constituency’s proximity to the Cauvery, several villages continue to face acute shortages, he said, accusing the minister of failing to prioritise the issue. Kumar also flagged the long-pending demand for a service road between Palpannai and Thuvakudi, calling it a safety hazard.