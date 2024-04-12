Answer sheet evaluation for class 10 state board exam begins today

CHENNAI: The answer sheet evaluation of State board Class 10 board exam commenced on Friday with nearly 50,000 teachers across TN.

According to the officials of Directorate of Government Examinations, the evaluation is held in 88 centres across TN and the teachers are advised to complete the evaluation in the next 8 working days.

The teachers should follow the necessary guidelines issued by the department while correction.

Tamil medium and English medium answer sheets should be corrected only by the respective teachers.

The answer sheets were kept in the collection zone and they would be transported to evaluation camps, stated a report from Daily Thanthi.

The class 10 board exam commenced on March 26 and continued until April 8.

The results are set announce on May 10 as per schedule.