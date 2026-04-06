Tamil Nadu

ANS Prasad gets back posts after apology

ANS Prasad was removed from party responsibilities due to disciplinary action. As he has now expressed regret and submitted an apology letter, the removal is cancelled
Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad
Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson ANS PrasadIANS
Updated on

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit has reinstated ANS Prasad as its state spokesperson, nearly a month after removing him from party positions over remarks inviting actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president C Joseph Vijay to join the NDA.

In an order, state president Nainar Nagenthran said Prasad’s removal had been revoked following an apology. “ANS Prasad was removed from party responsibilities due to disciplinary action. As he has now expressed regret and submitted an apology letter, the removal is cancelled. He is requested to carry out party and election-related work,” he said.

BJP
ANS Prasad
apology
Post

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in