ANS Prasad gets back posts after apology

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit has reinstated ANS Prasad as its state spokesperson, nearly a month after removing him from party positions over remarks inviting actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president C Joseph Vijay to join the NDA.
In an order, state president Nainar Nagenthran said Prasad’s removal had been revoked following an apology. “ANS Prasad was removed from party responsibilities due to disciplinary action. As he has now expressed regret and submitted an apology letter, the removal is cancelled. He is requested to carry out party and election-related work,” he said.