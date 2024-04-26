Another youth succumbs to injuries in Mettupalayam road rage incident

COIMBATORE: One more youth, who was knocked down by a six-member gang in a car on Mettupalayam-Kotagiri Road succumbed to injuries on Thursday. Police said Vasanthakumar (26) died without responding to treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), while Arun Pandiyan (29) died on the spot on April 23 early morning hours. Six persons Inder Singh (45) from Uttarakhand and five others including a 17-year-old boy, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were arrested by Mettupalayam police. The double murder was a petty quarrel between the two groups. While the two deceased persons along with their friend Arun Kumar, 24 were riding back home in a two-wheeler, the accused persons knocked them down in their SUV and sped away. Following the death of another youth, the Mettupalayam police altered the case as double murder.