Another tussle in the offing as Guv Ravi writes to CM’s Office

CHENNAI: A confidential communique from the Raj Bhavan to the Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday has triggered intense speculations in Tamil Nadu political circles that Governor RN Ravi has formally refused to accede to the State government’s plan to reinstate DMK leader K Ponmudy into the State Cabinet.

Sources said the Governor has despatched the letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s office on Sunday, but refused to confirm the content of the communication. The latest friction point between the government and the Governor is the latter’s reported refusal to re-induct Ponmudy, who got a reprieve from the Supreme Court in the disproportionate assets case.

According to multiple sources, Governor Ravi is against the move, noting that the apex court has only granted a stay on his conviction and sentence and did not quash it in its entirety.

Ponmudy, the former Higher Education Minister, was disqualified as MLA after the Madras High Court sentenced him to three years of imprisonment in a disproportionate assets (DA) case in December 2023. After the apex court stayed his conviction and sentence on March 11, Chief Minister MK Stalin had sought time from the Governor for Ponmudy’s swearing-in.

Meanwhile, Speaker M Appavu on March 13 rescinded his earlier notification declaring the Tirukkoyilur Assembly constituency vacant, pointing out that the Supreme Court had, in its interim order, suspended Ponmudy’s conviction.

Earlier, Law Minister S Regupathy said the Governor would soon fix a date for the swearing-in.