Another suspect held in Kovilpatti boy's murder

CHENNAI: Another youth has been arrested in connection with the mysterious death of a 10-year-old boy in Kovilpatti. Nine suspects were already held and interrogated.

The youth resides in the same locality as the victim. He allegedly left the boy's body in the same place and fled shortly before the police arrived, said a Thanthi TV report.

Initial reports suggest that the boy could have been sexually abused and subsequently murdered, the report added.

The boy had gone missing from his house on Monday morning. After an extensive search, he was found lying on his terrace the next day. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, ten special teams under the supervision of SP Albert John were formed to probe the suspicious death of the child. Nine suspects were held and several witnesses interrogated.

