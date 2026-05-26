Another rebel MLA crosses over, catalyses patch up work in AIADMK

CHENNAI: Yet another day, yet another AIADMK MLA from the rebel camp switching over to the TVK, and yet another round of allegations of horse-trading by the ruling party.
Senior AIADMK leader and Ambasamudram MLA Esakki Subaya, who had joined the rebel faction headed by C Ve Shanmugam, became the fourth legislator to resign from the Assembly and joined the ruling TVK on Tuesday, which in turn catalysed the efforts to reunite the warring factions.
A day ago, three other rebel MLAs had tendered resignation and joined the TVK, which notionally improved the ruling party’s strength against opposition rivals – and also within the coalition which is dependent on smaller allies’ support.
Deepening the crisis in the rebel camp, MLA P Balakrishna Reddy crossed over to party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s group, and submitted a letter to Speaker JCD Prabhakar, requesting that his previous support for the TVK government be reconsidered. He became the sixth MLA to return to EPS faction, reducing CVS group to 15 MLAs.
Taking note of the exodus, senior rebel leaders, including Natham R Viswanathan, P Thangamani, and Tiruttani Ko Hari, met Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence in Chennai on Tuesday evening.
Sources said they demanded the reinstatement of party posts and the formation of a high-level committee for collective decision-making. However, Palaniswami is said to have rejected these demands.
According to sources, EPS urged the rebels to withdraw the complaints filed against him with the Speaker, reportedly assuring them that they would be given “due respect” within the party.
Following the meeting with EPS, the emissaries met at Shanmugam’s office to discuss the outcome of the talks. Despite desperate efforts, however, there has not been a concrete breakthrough till now, sources said.
Meanwhile, the dispute within the AIADMK has raised questions on the resignation of four party MLAs and the powers of the Speaker to decide on the matter.
A delegation of the EPS faction, including Thalavai N Sundaram, OS Manian and Agri SS Krishnamoorthy, met Speaker Prabhakar to urge him not to accept the party MLAs’ resignation.
Responding to questions from the media about the Palaniswami faction indicating that it might move the court, Prabhakar said, "They have two options — either wait for my decision or proceed legally as they choose. I cannot interfere in that. As Speaker, I am performing my duty properly.”
When asked about the timeframe for deciding on the resignation letters and petitions submitted by the EPS group, he asserted that no one could dictate a timeline.
"The Assembly rules clearly define the powers and responsibilities of the Speaker. I am duty-bound to act according to those rules. I will abide by that constitutional responsibility," Prabhakar added.
Meanwhile, former Assembly Speaker M Appavu criticised the handling of the issue and said the Speaker need not decide on the resignation letters when disqualification petitions were already pending before him.