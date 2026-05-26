Another rebel MLA crosses over, catalyses patch up work in AIADMK

Senior AIADMK leader and Ambasamudram MLA Esakki Subaya, who had joined the rebel faction headed by C Ve Shanmugam, became the fourth legislator to resign from the Assembly and joined the ruling TVK on Tuesday, which in turn catalysed the efforts to reunite the warring factions.

A day ago, three other rebel MLAs had tendered resignation and joined the TVK, which notionally improved the ruling party’s strength against opposition rivals – and also within the coalition which is dependent on smaller allies’ support.