Another Nanguneri? Attack on youth in Tirunelveli raises concerns

MADURAI: Angered and terrorised by the attack on a Dalit boy at his home in Melapattam village of Palayamkottai taluk in Tirunelveli, which had all the ominous signs of the casteist Nanguneri attack in the past, the victim’s relatives along with villagers blocked road on Tuesday demanding immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack.

The victim, a 17-year polytechnic student, was attacked by a gang with sickle and other weapons inside his house. Threats were also allegedly issued against the victim and his family.

Even as the villagers blocked the road seeking action on the gang which perpetrated the crime, some families from Melapattam reportedly moved away to a nearby hillock fearing more attacks, terrorised by the threats issued.

However, police convinced the protesters on the one hand to disperse from blocking the road and brought back those who had taken shelter in the hillock assuring their safety.

The attack is said to be a spillover of a road rash incident, according to police.

The youngster is said to have shouted at a group of people riding a speeding car when they drove dangerously close to his two-wheeler.

Those in the car, hailing from neighbouring Thirumalaikolunthupuram, along with some of their friends barged into the boy’s house and attacked him with weapons before fleeing the scene.

The gang fled the scene leaving the victim profusely bleeding. The injured youth was admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. Based on a complaint, Palayamkottai Taluk police filed a case.

A team led by Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan said five persons were behind the attack and six special teams were formed to nab the accused