The police have booked Vasantham Karthikeyan, the 47-year-old MLA of Rishivandiyam Assembly constituency in Kallakurichi district, on Thursday under Section 79 (Words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), and Section 351(2) (Criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

According to the police records, the alleged incident took place at the District Collectorate office in Veerachozhapuram, Kallakurichi district, at 8.32 pm on October 18. The complaint was received at 4 pm on November 26, said police sources.