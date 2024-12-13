Another low-pressure area likely; expect heavy rain from Dec 16 across TN

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall pounded various parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal with Oothu in Tirunelveli recording the highest with 54 cm.

Meanwhile, another new low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Bay of Bengal on December 16. It’s likely to trigger heavy rains over the coastal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu from Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

As many as 29 places in TN witnessed extremely very heavy rain, 81 places had very heavy rain and 168 places saw heavy rainfall on Thursday. Tenkasi and Cuddalore received 31 cm respectively, Mayiladuthurai had 26 cm, Thanjavur and Ariyalur each received 21 cm of rainfall.

At present, an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the south Andaman sea on December 14. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over southern parts of the Bay of Bengal and move west-northwestwards towards TN coasts during subsequent 48 hours.

The new system is likely to bring heavy rain over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai on Monday. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai. A yellow warning has been issued for Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Pudukkottai, Tiruchy and Chengalpattu on December 17.

The following day, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai and Kancheepuram are likely to receive heavy rainfall. The rest of the State might see light-moderate rain along with thunderstorms in the coming days.

As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, above-normal rainfall is likely over TN till December 19.