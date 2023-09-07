Another jumbo threatens TN farmers on AP border

VELLORE: Just as people in villages abutting forests in the Vellore district were heaving a sigh of relief following the capture of a killer wild elephant, forest officials were again deluged with complaints of another lone jumbo wreaking havoc at Kadirkulam village near Gudiyattam, close to Andhra Pradesh border,on Wednesday.

The wild elephant captured last Thursday with help of kumkis had killed three in Andhra Pradesh and trampled a woman to death in a village of Katpadi taluk.

On Tuesday, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan handed over a compensation of Rs 4.50 lakh to the next of kin of Vasanthi (54), a resident of Bodinatham village who was killed by the wild jumbo.

Jagan of Kadirkulam village lamented that a lone wild elephant had been moving around in the same area for the last fortnight and that on Tuesday night destroyed standing and stored crops over the last fortnight.

“We are at our wits as paddy stored in 20 bags was spoiled by the pachyderm. We do not know how to recoup the loss. The elephant destroyed groundnut, brinjal, chilly and banana,” he added.

Raghavan, another farmer from the same village, lamented that, “the elephant seems to know where it can get food easily and, hence, we are at the receiving end repeatedly.”

Anandan of Melanupu village said, “We are frightened that the animal might one day even attack us when we venture to drive it away.”

Asked whether they had alerted the forest department, Jagan said “We have informed them, but they only come till the village temple, take a look around the area, and then depart. We will be saved only if the government provides compensation for the destroyed crops.”

Vellore DFO Kalanidhi said, “The matter has come to our notice, and we are taking action to locate and chase the jumbo away. We have also asked the affected farmers to make a formal request for compensation which will be disbursed at the earliest.”