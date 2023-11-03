Another Dalit attack case in Tirunelveli; two suspects on run

MADURAI: Even before the heat over the urinating upon two SC youth settled down, a 32-year-old Dalit man was attacked by a duo, who confronted him for parking his bike in front of a shop at Naalu Mukku Road near Aachimadam in Tirunelveli district.

“This incident too happened on October 30,” sources said.

Sources said Mariyappan, who came to fix the digital payment scanner at Naalu Mukku Road around 7.40 pm on October 30, parked his vehicle in front of a shop.

Objecting to this, two men confronted Mariyappan and asked from which area he was reportedly to make out his caste. When Mariyappan replied that he was a resident of Melatheru, South Vettiyapanthi, the duo made abused him mentioning his caste and attacked him with stones before fleeing the spot.

Mariyappan, who suffered injuries to head and some other parts of body, phoned his brother Arunachalam, who came to spot and rushed him to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

Initially, Sivanthipatti police on October 31, registered a case under Sections 294 (b), 323, and 324 of IPC, based on the victim’s complaint. The assailants have gone underground since the attack incident.

The incident too happened on the same day when two other Dalit youth were tortured and humiliated at Thatchanallur in the district, sources said.