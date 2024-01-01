Another COVID death takes 2023 toll to 35

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported yet another COVID death on Sunday, the third this week after one each in Tiruvallur and Ranipet, taking the total toll to 38,084.

Overall, the pandemic has claimed 35 lives this year, most of whom had comorbid conditions. The 44-year-old COVID-positive patient who had rheumatoid arthritis was admitted to Peacock Hospital in Tiruttani on December 29 with complaints of fever with chills, and was later referred to MIOT Hospital on the same day for further management.

There, the patient died on December 29 due to COVID pneumonia, septic shock, acute kidney injury, and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, officials said.

Tamil Nadu recorded 28 COVID cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 36,11,193. Of the new cases, Chennai reported 16, and the city reported a positivity rate of 4.7 per cent after the testing of samples was increased to 317.

As of Sunday, there are 175 active cases in Tamil Nadu, and the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 3.3 per cent. As many as 841 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 29 patients were discharged post recovery, added the bulletin from the State Health Department.