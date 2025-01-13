Another child tests positive for HMPV in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: One more child in Puducherry tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and is undergoing treatment in the centrally administered JIPMER here, a top official said.

Director of Health for Puducherry, V Ravichandran, in a release on late Sunday said that the girl child complained of fever, cough and running nose. She was admitted in JIPMER a few days ago and has been under treatment.

He said that the child was recovering well and all precautionary measures had been taken.

Puducherry reported the first HMPV (a three-year-old child) last week and was treated in a private hospital. The girl was discharged on Saturday after a full recovery.

The Puducherry administration has geared up all steps in the context of the virus, the Director said.