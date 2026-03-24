Another captive elephant reaches Chadivayal camp near Coimbatore

With the arrival of Sumangala from the Mudumalai elephant camp on Monday night, the total number of elephants at the facility has risen to four.

Earlier, elephants Muthu, popularly known as Arisi Raja, and Cauvery were relocated from the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve in February. Another elephant, John, was brought from Mudumalai earlier this month. Forest officials confirmed that these three elephants have since acclimatised well to their new surroundings.