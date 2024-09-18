Annual Pournami Girivalam at Big Temple resumes after 6 yrs

TIRUCHY: The Pournami Girivalam at the Big Temple resumed after a gap of six years on Tuesday which happened around the night.

The last time the Big Temple witnessed Pournami Girivalam was six years ago. When the temple consecration works commenced, the Girivalam was stopped at the temple and has been pending for various reasons for all these years.

Recently, the steps were initiated to conduct the Girivalam around the temple and so the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam along with permission from ASI, the Girivalam processes were initiated.

The civic administration renovated the pathways for the Girivalam, and provided drinking water, toilet and temporary lighting facilities for the devotees.

On Tuesday evening, Babaji Rajah Bhonsle, the hereditary trustee, Kumbakonam Kannan Adigalar, Corporation Commissioner Kannan, and Beautiful Thanjavur 2005 Project Coordinator Ravichandran inaugurated the Girivalam in which several hundred devotees took part.

The devotees went round the outer prakaram of the Big Temple which covered around three kilometres.

Since the event was organised after a six-year gap, the devotees were delighted and appealed to the organisers to arrange the event every year.