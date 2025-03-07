Annual Kutti Kudi festival held in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The annual Kutti Kudi event in view of the Kuzhumayee Amman Temple festival at Puthur where the temple priest would taste the blood of hundreds of lambs to appease the goddess was held with traditional fervour here on Thursday.

More than a century-old ritual – the Kutti Kudi used to attract a huge number of devotees from across the state. The traditional event commenced after the offering of goats by the district administration, HR&CE department and the police department.

The organisers said that more than 1000 goats were sacrificed on the occasion. The festival falls on the Tamil month of Maasi and has been celebrated for four days and the sacrifice of lambs used to be held on the third day of the festival.

It is believed that the sacrifice of lambs would ward off their devotional curse and misfortunes. The temple priest who is adorned as the village god ‘Ondi Karuppu’ and termed as Marulali used to be carried by two devotees on their shoulders and accept the offering by tasting the blood of the goats followed by giving counselling to the devotees.