Annual Grace festival of St Jude’s shrine in Vanuvampet concludes

CHENNAI: The 47th Annual Grace Festival concluded on Monday at the St Jude’s shrine in Vanuvampet, here, drawing people of all faiths. The festival began on Friday with a ceremonial flag-hoisting by Rev Fr Esthakiyus, Vicar General of the Chengalpattu Diocese.

On Saturday a high holy mass and eucharistic adoration was conducted by Rev Fr Backiya Regis, Rev Fr James and other priests.

The feast holy mass was held on Sunday morning led by Rev Dr Fr James Ponnaiah, Professor and Head of the Department of Christian Studies, Madras University and the evening witnessed the blessing of the holy car concluding with a procession.

The festival concluded with the lowering of the holy flag by priests Rev Fr Ravi Joseph, Rev Fr Victor Vinoth, and Rev Fr Francis Gladwin, Assistant Parish Priest at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine.