Begin typing your search...

    Annual Grace festival of St Jude’s shrine in Vanuvampet concludes

    On Saturday a high holy mass and eucharistic adoration was conducted by Rev Fr Backiya Regis, Rev Fr James and other priests.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Oct 2024 8:50 AM IST
    Annual Grace festival of St Jude’s shrine in Vanuvampet concludes
    X

    Annual Grace festival of St Jude’s shrine in Vanuvampet 

    CHENNAI: The 47th Annual Grace Festival concluded on Monday at the St Jude’s shrine in Vanuvampet, here, drawing people of all faiths. The festival began on Friday with a ceremonial flag-hoisting by Rev Fr Esthakiyus, Vicar General of the Chengalpattu Diocese.

    On Saturday a high holy mass and eucharistic adoration was conducted by Rev Fr Backiya Regis, Rev Fr James and other priests.

    The feast holy mass was held on Sunday morning led by Rev Dr Fr James Ponnaiah, Professor and Head of the Department of Christian Studies, Madras University and the evening witnessed the blessing of the holy car concluding with a procession.

    The festival concluded with the lowering of the holy flag by priests Rev Fr Ravi Joseph, Rev Fr Victor Vinoth, and Rev Fr Francis Gladwin, Assistant Parish Priest at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine.

    VanuvampetSt Jude’s Shrine in Vanuvampet
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick